10% stalls in ST stands of Maharashtra to be reserved for differently abled

In a path-breaking decision, the Maharashtra government has decided to reserve 10 per cent of the stalls at the ST stands of the state for the differently-abled people.

The decision was taken at a meeting presided over by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The Chairman and Chief Guide of the state-level Committee of the Divyang Welfare Department's Divyang at Your Doorstep campaign, MLA Omprakash alias Bachchu Kadu was also present in the meeting.

Shinde asked all the government departments to seriously consider the issues of the differently-abled and ensure that the schemes and programs for them reach the needy.