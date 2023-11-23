10% stalls in ST stands of Maharashtra to be reserved for differently abled

In a path-breaking decision, the Maharashtra government has decided to reserve 10 per cent of the stalls at the ST stands of the state for the differently-abled people.
The decision was taken at a meeting presided over by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.
The Chairman and Chief Guide of the state-level Committee of the Divyang Welfare Department's Divyang at Your Doorstep campaign, MLA Omprakash alias Bachchu Kadu was also present in the meeting.
Shinde asked all the government departments to seriously consider the issues of the differently-abled and ensure that the schemes and programs for them reach the needy.
Shinde instructed the effective implementation of reservations for the differently-abled in government jobs and to present the backlog statistics department-wise. He also directed to amend the rules for issuing driving licenses to deaf-mute individuals and to send a proposal to the Centre for this.
He suggested starting a separate college for differently-abled graduates. Shinde also directed officials to ensure effective implementation of reservations for the differently-abled. He also instructed to provide examination centers at the same location as the school for differently-abled students in 10th and 12th grades to avoid inconvenience, and to provide stalls for the differently-abled at locations that do not obstruct traffic, similar to those for street vendors.
