200 marooned in Nanded floods, Army steps in for rescue

With more than 200 people stranded across four villages, the Nanded administration has sought Army help as water discharge from dams and swollen Godavari threaten further flooding.
Last Updated : 18 August 2025, 08:54 IST
Published 18 August 2025, 08:54 IST
