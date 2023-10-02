24 deaths in 24 hours at Maharashtra govt hospital sparks political row

The deaths of 24 patients, including 12 new-born children, within a span of 24 hours at a government hospital at Nanded in the Marathwada region of Maharashtra has sparked a row between the ruling govt and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi.

The incident was reported from the Dr Shankarrao Chavan Government Hospital in Nanded, one of the important towns of Marathwada.

The Nanded deaths come close on the heels of the August 2023 Thane incident when 18 people died in a span of 24 hours at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital (CSHM) at Kalwa, neighbouring Mumbai.

The opposition MVA has expressed concern over the development and asked Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to initiate necessary steps.