24 deaths in 24 hours at Maharashtra govt hospital sparks political row

The deaths of 24 patients, including 12 new-born children, within a span of 24 hours at a government hospital at Nanded in the Marathwada region of Maharashtra has sparked a row between the ruling govt and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi.
The incident was reported from the Dr Shankarrao Chavan Government Hospital in Nanded, one of the important towns of Marathwada.
The Nanded deaths come close on the heels of the August 2023 Thane incident when 18 people died in a span of 24 hours at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital (CSHM) at Kalwa, neighbouring Mumbai.
The opposition MVA has expressed concern over the development and asked Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to initiate necessary steps.
“It is an unfortunate incident,” said Shinde.
“We have come across media reports that 24 patients have died in the government hospital. The government needs total cognizance of it. The patients have died of various causes. Some of the patients are critical,” said senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan, who hails from Nanded.
“These deaths are certainly not coincidences. Each of these deaths needs to be thoroughly investigated. If there are so many deaths in one day, it is expected that the Chief Minister and the administration will order an immediate inquiry considering its seriousness,” said Baramati MP and NCP leader Supriya Sule.
“The carelessness and carelessness shown during the Thane incident is also visible this time,” she said, adding that there has been a shortage of medicine in the hospital.