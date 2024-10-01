Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

3 injured as car hits 2 motorbikes in Palghar

Three persons, in their mid 20s, were riding the two motorbikes on the bridge when the car coming from behind hit the vehicles, he said.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 October 2024, 04:43 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 October 2024, 04:43 IST
India NewsMaharashtraAccidentPalghar

Follow us on :

Follow Us