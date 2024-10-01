3 injured as car hits 2 motorbikes in Palghar

<p>Palghar: Three persons were injured after a car rammed into two motorcycles and then hit a road divider in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra">Maharashtra's</a> Palghar district, police said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The incident took place at around 8.30 pm on Monday on Maswan bridge and a case has been registered against the car driver on charges of rash driving, an official from Manor police station said, adding no arrest has been made so far.</p>.<p>Three persons, in their mid 20s, were riding the two motorbikes on the bridge when the car coming from behind hit the vehicles, he said.</p>.Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Shinde govt declares 'desi cows' as 'RajyaMata-GauMata' ahead of polls.<p>The motorcycle riders fell and suffered injuries. Some locals rushed them to a hospital where they were undergoing treatment, the official said.</p>.<p>The car proceeded a short distance and then also hit a road divider after which the police caught its driver, he said.</p>.<p>The police registered a case against the car driver under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act, he said. </p>