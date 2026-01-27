Menu
7 people injured in cylinder blast in Mumbai

The blast took place off Malvani Gate No 8, Near A.C Masjid, Beside Bharat Mata School, Malad West.
Last Updated : 27 January 2026, 07:03 IST
Published 27 January 2026, 07:03 IST
India NewsMaharashtrablastcylinder blast

