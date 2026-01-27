<p>Mumbai: At least seven people were injured in a gas cylinder blast at Malwani in Malad in the Western line suburbs of Mumbai on Tuesday.</p>.Newlywed couple among eight killed in gas cylinder blast in Pakistan’s capital.<p>The blast took place at Malvani Gate No 8, Near AC Masjid, next to Bharat Mata School, in Malad West.</p><p>Fire tenders and water tankers rushed to the spot to extinguish the flame. </p><p>Four persons were taken to Adhar Hospital and others were sent to Care Hospital. The fire has been now been extinguished.</p>