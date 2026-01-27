Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Congress slams government for 'failing' to circulate legislative agenda ahead of Budget session

However, Union ministers attending the meeting said the agenda will be circulated later.
Last Updated : 27 January 2026, 08:49 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 January 2026, 08:49 IST
India NewsBJPCongressbudget sessionIndia Politics

Follow us on :

Follow Us