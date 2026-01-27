<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india">India</a> and European Union on Tuesday explored ways to integrate their defence supply chains under a broader goal of deepening bilateral strategic ties.</p>.<p>The issue figured prominently at a meeting Defence Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rajnath-singh">Rajnath Singh</a> held with European Union's chief of foreign and security affairs Kaja Kallas.</p>.India, European Union to announce free trade agreement today: Here's what to expect.<p>"Discussed a range of bilateral security and defence issues including opportunities for integrating supply chains for building trusted defence ecosystems and future-ready capabilities," Singh said on X.</p>.<p>"Looking forward to greater cooperation between India and the EU countries," he said.</p>.<p>The meeting took place ahead of the India-EU summit talks. </p>