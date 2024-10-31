7 persons, educational institute, finance company booked for cheating student of Rs 88,000

<p>Thane: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/thane">Thane</a> city police have registered a case against seven persons, an educational institute and a finance company for allegedly cheating a 19-year-old student of Rs 88,000, police said on Thursday.</p>.<p>The student alleged that she lost the money between May and October of this year.</p>.ED attaches assets worth Rs 23 crore in Noida's Lotus 300 homebuyer 'fraud' case.<p>Citing her complaint, the official said that the student had enrolled in a course on physiotherapy with an institute. However, the institute took a loan of Rs 4 lakh in her name from a finance company without her knowledge.</p>.<p>Later, the institute arranged the course through another organisation from Sikkim and collected Rs 88,000 from her towards fees, she told the police.</p>.<p>Realising that she had been cheated, the student approached the Naupada police station on Wednesday, he said, adding a case was then registered. </p>