Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

899 farmers committed suicide in Marathwada during January-October

Farmer leader and former MP Raju Shetti expressed deep anguish over the suicides, saying unseasonal rain followed by floods and extended monsoon severely damaged fruit orchards and crops.
Last Updated : 18 November 2025, 10:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 November 2025, 10:00 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsFarmer suicides

Follow us on :

Follow Us