<p>Mumbai: Maratha reservation campaigner Manoj Jarange Patil has backed the farmers agitation even as former MLA and activist Omprakash alias Bacchu Kadu will hold talks with Maharashtra Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/devendra-fadnavis">Devendra Fadnavis</a> on Thursday evening. </p><p>Meanwhile, Jarange-Patil is leaving Jalna for Nagpur, where he would meet the farmers. </p><p>During the meeting with the Chief Minister, senior ministers and top bureaucrats of various departments would be present. </p><p>Kadu has the backing of various leaders, parties and groups including CPI (M) State Secretary Ajit Nawale, Ajit Nawale, Mahadev Jankar, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana leader Raju Shetti, farmers leaders and former MLA Wamanrao Chatap.</p>.Will the Thackeray brand of politics endure in Maharashtra?.<p>The demands of Kadu includes farmers' loan waiver, guaranteed prices for farm produce, honorarium for the differently-abled, and just rights for shepherds and fishermen. </p><p>Kadu’s tractor rally - Maha Elgar Morcha - had started on Monday from Chandurbazar in Amravati district and reached the outskirts of Nagpur on Tuesday evening where they were camping for two days now. </p><p>If talks with the government fail, Kadu intends to intensify agitation. </p><p>State Agriculture Minister Dattatreya Bharne has assured that the government is sympathetic to the demands of farmers and committed to their welfare. </p><p>The State government reached out to the protestors with two ministers Minister of State for Finance, Planning, Agriculture, Assistance, and Rehabilitation Ashish Jaiswal and Minister of State for Home, Housing, School Education, Corporation and Mining Pankaj Bhoyar holding alks with the agitators and convincing Kadu to come for meeting in Mumbai.</p>