Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

After Pawars, Sena factions plan anniversary celebrations 

The Shiv Sena and Shiv Sena (UBT) will celebrate their foundation day events in Mumbai on June 19. 
Mrityunjay Bose
Last Updated : 12 June 2025, 06:01 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 June 2025, 06:01 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMaharashtraShiv SenaShiv Sena (UBT)

Follow us on :

Follow Us