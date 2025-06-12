<p>Mumbai: After the two Rashtravadi parties - <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ajit-pawar">Ajit Pawar</a>-headed NCP and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sharad-pawar">Sharad Pawar</a>-led NCP (SP), the two warring factions - <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/eknath-shinde">Eknath Shinde</a>-led Shiv Sena and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uddhav-thackeray">Uddhav Thackeray</a>-headed Shiv Sena (UBT) are planning grand anniversary celebrations next week.</p><p>For the four parties, these were the first anniversary celebrations after the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/maharashtra-assembly-elections-2024">2024 Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections</a>. </p><p>The celebrations come in the run-up to the Maharashtra local bodies elections, where over 60 per cent of the state’s population will vote. </p><p>The NCP and NCP (SP) celebrated their foundation day events in Pune on June 10.</p><p>The Shiv Sena and Shiv Sena (UBT) will celebrate their foundation day events in Mumbai on June 19. </p><p>It may be recalled, late Balasaheb Thackeray founded the Shiv Sena on June 19, 1966 for the larger cause of welfare of Marathi-manoos and later adopted firebrand Hindutva. </p><p>Another interesting factor of this year's celebrations this year is that Uddhav will speak about possible alliance with his estranged cousin and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/raj-thackeray">Raj Thackeray</a>.</p>.'We are no saints to sit in opposition': NCP's Ajit Pawar on joining hands with BJP.<p>Asked about the alliance, Uddhav’s aide <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sanjay-raut">Sanjay Raut</a>, who is a close friend of Raj, said: “Uddhav ji will speak about it soon”.</p><p>Uddhav has already responded to Raj’s calls twice to sink differences and work in the larger interest of Maharashtra.</p><p>During a podcast with filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar, Raj had said: “The issues( between us) are very small…for me, the interest of Maharashtra is bigger and everything else is secondary before it. For that, I can set aside minor disputes and I am ready to work (with Uddhav)…the only question is that of will…and it’s not just about me. I believe all Marathi people across political parties should unite and form a single front… believe all Marathi people across political parties should unite and form a single front.”</p><p>Addressing a gathering of Bharatiya Kamgar Sena, Uddhav responded: “I am also ready to set aside minor disputes for the Marathi language and Maharashtra. I am ready to work together (with Raj) but he should not entertain anti-Maharashtra people and parties, definitely not 'gaddar' Sena…During the Lok Sabha elections, had they (MNS) opposed the BJP, their government would not have come to power at the Centre…you can’t extend support one day and oppose the next. You can’t compromise when convenient. Whoever stands in the way of Maharashtra’s welfare—I won’t show them any hospitality. I won’t invite them to my home. I won’t sit alongside them…he should take an oath in front of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.”</p><p>After this, Uddhav’s son and Worli MLA Aaditya Thackeray and Raj’s son Amit Thackeray have <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/reconciliation-on-the-cards-3rd-generation-thackerays-inch-towards-an-alliance-3572553">made it clear</a> that they would welcome anyone who works for the larger interests of Maharashtra. </p>