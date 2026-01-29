Menu
Amit Shah to attend Ajit Pawar's funeral in Baramati

Pawar was killed on Wednesday morning after the chartered Learjet crashed near the Baramati airstrip, around 100 km from Pune.
Last Updated : 29 January 2026, 03:54 IST
Published 29 January 2026, 03:54 IST
