Homeindiamaharashtra

Ajit Pawar-led NCP visits Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Maharashtra Legislative Council polls

The team was led by Ajit Pawar, the deputy chief minister and NCP president, NCP working president and Rajya Sabha member Praful Patel and state NCP president and Raigad MP Sunil Tatkare.
Mrityunjay Bose
Last Updated : 09 July 2024, 07:08 IST

Mumbai: The Ajit Pawar-led NCP virtually staged a show of strength when it's MPs, MLAs and MLAs visited the Siddhivinayak Temple at Prabhadevi in Dadar on Tuesday ahead of the Maharashtra Legislative Council elections.

The elections for 11 seats of the Council is slated this week.

However, there is going to be a contest as a total of 12 candidates are in fray.

Ahead of the Council polls, the Siddhivinayak Temple visit is being seen as a show of strength and ensure that the flock is together.

In June-July 2023, Ajit Pawar rebelled against us uncle and joined the BJP-led NDA.

