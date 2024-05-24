Home
Akola in eastern Maharashtra sizzles at 45.5 degrees Celsius

PTI
Last Updated : 23 May 2024, 19:00 IST

Nagpur: Akola on Thursday recorded a maximum temperature of 45.5 degrees Celsius, the highest in Vidarbha region (eastern Maharashtra), the India Meteorological Department said here.

It was followed by Yavatmal (43.5), Amravati (43.2), Brahmpuri (43.2), Chandrapur (43.2), Wardha (43.2), Gadchiroli (42.6), Buldhana (42), Washim (42), Nagpur (41.9), Gondia (40.4) and Bhandara (40.2).

Heat wave conditions are expected to prevail for the next five days in Akola and Amravati, IMD Nagpur said in the release.

Published 23 May 2024, 19:00 IST
