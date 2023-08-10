All-women expedition to Mt Sudarshan flagged off

An all-women mountaineers’ team’s expedition to Mt Sudarshan was flagged off from Pune. The mountaineers are from Pune-based mountaineering and adventure club Giripremi.

Sudarshan Parbat is a mountain of the Garhwal-Himalayas, located in Uttarakhand.

The P Cube Mt. Sudarshan Expedition 2023 was flagged off on Wednesday by Jyoti Rathore, Chairperson, Akshara International School, and Jayesh Rathore, Director, Akshara International School at Bhandarkar Memorial Research Institute in Pune.

The team comprises Smita Kariwadekar, who is the expedition leader, Purva Shinde, Seema Pai, Padmaja Dhanavi, Sneha Gude and Sneha Talwatkar.