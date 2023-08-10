All-women expedition to Mt Sudarshan flagged off

An all-women mountaineers’ team’s expedition to Mt Sudarshan was flagged off from Pune. The mountaineers are from Pune-based mountaineering and adventure club Giripremi.
Sudarshan Parbat is a mountain of the Garhwal-Himalayas, located in Uttarakhand.
The P Cube Mt. Sudarshan Expedition 2023 was flagged off on Wednesday by Jyoti Rathore, Chairperson, Akshara International School, and Jayesh Rathore, Director, Akshara International School at Bhandarkar Memorial Research Institute in Pune.
The team comprises Smita Kariwadekar, who is the expedition leader, Purva Shinde, Seema Pai, Padmaja Dhanavi, Sneha Gude and Sneha Talwatkar.
Akhil Katkar, a mountaineer from Giripremi, will assist the team during the expedition. The expedition is scheduled for August-September 2023.
The expedition is chiefly supported by title sponsor P Cube Enterprises and equipment sponsor Namah Ropes.
The team has been mentored by veteran mountaineer Umesh Zirpe, who has led several expeditions.
As a ritual, the team was handed tricolour, and an ice axe will be carried to the top of the mountain.
During the ceremony, Jayesh Rathore appreciated Giripremi's work and efforts in promoting women mountaineers, while Jyoti Rathore said that Giripremi was a shining example for a new generation where mountaineers can dream, dare and do what they aspire to.