Ambulances for street dwellers launched in Thane

The police in Maharashtra's Thane on Monday inaugurated three ambulances in collaboration with a non-governmental organisation to transport orphans, ailing and injured street dwellers who need medical attention.
PTI
Last Updated : 10 June 2024, 10:13 IST
Mumbai: The police in Maharashtra's Thane on Monday inaugurated three ambulances in collaboration with a non-governmental organisation to transport orphans, ailing and injured street dwellers who need medical attention.

The ambulances will transport injured and ailing street dwellers in the areas falling under the Thane police commissionerate as part of a pre-monsoon drive from June 10 to 20, an official said.

The initiative is in collaboration with the Social And Evangelical Association for Love (SEAL) in Panvel, which is involved in rescuing, treating and rehabilitating orphans, ailing and injured people living on footpaths, he added.

Published 10 June 2024, 10:13 IST
