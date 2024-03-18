Amid tussle over Baramati seat, Shiv Sena leader Vijay Shivtare meets CM Eknath Shinde

Mumbai: Days after his unilateral announcement to contest the Lok Sabha election from Baramati seat as an Independent candidate caused a flutter in the Mahayuti alliance, Shiv Sena leader Vijay Shivtare on Monday met Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Even as Shinde apparently tried to persuade Shivtare to withdraw from the fray, the latter didn't give him any assurance.

Notably, NCP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar is most likely to be the candidate from Baramati against her sister-in-law and sitting MP Supriya Sule.