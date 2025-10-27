<p>Mumbai: In an direct attack on the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav in the run up to the elections in Bihar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that BJP has proven that politics of "family-run parties" will no longer work in India.</p><p>“We have proven that the politics of family-run parties will no longer work in this country. It is the politics of performance that will lead the nation forward,” Shah said addressing a gathering after laying the foundation of the new Maharashtra BJP state headquarters near the Churchgate area. </p><p>“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the best example of this. A child born in a humble tea seller’s home rose, through his dedication, sacrifice, and hard work, to become the Prime Minister,” he added. </p><p>Hitting out at the Congress and family-run parties, he said: “I believe that a party which cannot uphold democracy within its own functioning can never protect the democracy of the nation. This is a strong message to all dynastic parties.” </p><p>Talking about the BJP, he said: “Our party runs not on the basis of nepotism, but on the basis of democratic values. Whoever works hard, advances on the principles of the party, whoever has the strength to perform within, only that person can become a big leader in this party.” </p><p>According to him, BJP runs on democratic principles and hard-working and performance-oriented workers can rise in the party hierarchy, he said. "I was a booth president in 1981 and rose to become national president while, Modi, hailing from a poor family, led the country three times because of his commitment and sacrifice," he said, adding that the party has been successful because of hard work, sacrifice and commitment of leaders and workers. </p>