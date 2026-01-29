<p>In a monumental display of technical prowess and sheer human endurance, Google Developer Groups (GDG) Hyderabad, has officially etched its name into the history books. On December 21, 2025, the city of Hyderabad became the epicenter of the global AI revolution as "Agentathon" successfully broke the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ for the Largest Agentic AI Hackathon ever conducted at Malla Reddy University. This became the first record in the field of Artificial Intelligence in Hyderabad.</p> <p>Spanning a grueling 36 hours of continuous coding, Agentathon was more than a competition, it was a crucible of innovation. While the event drew an overwhelming 2,649 participants on ground filtered from over 12000+ participants, the record-breaking feat was solidified by 2,089 elite developers who survived the intense, high-pressure environment to deliver viable Agentic AI solutions. This remarkable figure shattered the previous world record of 1,941 members set earlier in 2025, marking a new era for India’s developer ecosystem.</p> <p>At the helm of this historic achievement stands Aarshad Dinesh Devani, the Lead of GDG Hyderabad and the applicant of the Record, whose strategic vision and community-first approach catalyzed this massive undertaking.</p> <p><em>"Beyond the code and the metrics, this event captured the true heartbeat of India’s tech scene," </em>said <strong>Aarshad Devani</strong>.<em> "Watching developers push past exhaustion, skipping sleep and working through the night - was a powerful reminder of what humans are capable of when they’re driven by a mission. Our rules were tough, but the community was tougher. When you see someone travel over 1,000km just to be in the room, you realize this isn't just a competition, it’s a movement. India isn’t just participating in the Agentic AI revolution, we're ready to lead it!"</em></p> <p>The event transformed Hyderabad into a national hub, attracting over 450 participants from states beyond Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The demographic was a powerhouse of experience and potential, featuring:</p><p>· 36% Seasoned Professionals bringing industry-grade expertise.</p><p>· 64% Brilliant Engineering Students representing the next generation of tech leaders.</p> <p>The success of Agentathon was fueled by the unwavering support of global tech titans and educational giants.</p> <p>· Google for Developers & Google Labs: Participants were armed with cutting-edge weaponry, including Google Cloud credits, Google Jules and Google Stitch tools.</p><p>· EPAM Systems, Inc. (EPAM): Their vision and support for participants to create top-notch AI Products, inspired teams to refine their products and scale their AI logic.</p><p>· Malla Reddy Group of Institutions: As the Venue and Logistics Partner, their "immense and flawless support" provided the infrastructure necessary to sustain thousands of developers through a 36-hour marathon, including venue, internet, accommodation, and travel logistics.</p> <p>The caliber of solutions built during the hackathon left the evaluators panel in awe. The projects were evaluated by a prestigious panel of Google Developer Experts (GDEs) – the crème de la crème of the Hyderabad technology ecosystem.</p> <p>The most innovative teams walked away with prizes from a massive INR 1,60,000 cash pool, alongside an array of exclusive goodies, marking a rewarding end to a weekend that changed the landscape of Artificial Intelligence. </p> <p><strong>About Google Developer Groups (GDG) Hyderabad:</strong> GDG Hyderabad is one of the most vibrant developer communities in Hyderabad and part of Google Developer Groups globally, dedicated to fostering innovation through Google’s technology stack. Led by Aarshad Dinesh Devani, the group continues to bridge the gap between students and professionals, creating a platform for world-record-breaking achievements.</p>