Hyderabad Shatters Global Records: Google Developer Groups Hyderabad Set New Milestone with World’s Largest Agentic AI Hackathon

GDG Hyderabad set a Guinness World Record by hosting the world’s largest Agentic AI hackathon, with 2,089 developers showcasing India’s growing leadership in AI innovation.
Note: This is sponsored content. The views expressed here are solely those of the author.

Published 29 January 2026, 05:24 IST

