As BJP stuns NCP-NCP (SP) in Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad, Ajit Pawar says loss will be discussed

Asked about the Opposition casting aspersions on EVMs, Pawar said he would not comment on the issue.
Last Updated : 17 January 2026, 10:32 IST
Published 17 January 2026, 10:32 IST
