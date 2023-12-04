Maharashtra seat sharing dynamics to see change after state poll results

“Since Maharashtra’s politics has undergone a change since 2019, the permutations and combinations of pre-2019 between the Congress-NCP Democratic Front and Shiv Sena-BJP saffron alliance, would no longer be applicable. The yardsticks are going to be different both for NDA and I.N.D.I.A opposition bloc,” sources from both the camps, told DH, on Monday.

With the disqualification proceedings in the Shiv Sena and NCP splits by 31 December, 2023 and 31 January, 2024, respectively, the western Indian state is abuzz with political activities.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP and undivided Shiv Sena contested 25 and 23 seats in Maharashtra and won 23 and 18, respectively, while on the other hand Congress and undivided NCP contested 25 and 19 seats, winning 1 and 4 seats respectively.

The BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP ruling coalition has set an ambitious target of winning 45 of the 48 Lok Sabha seats and 215 of the 288 Maharashtra Legislative Assembly seats. The other parties of the BJP-led Maha Yuti includes Ramdas Athawale-led Republic Party of India (Athawale), Hitendra Thakur-led Bahujan Vikas Aghadi, Bachchu Kadu-led Prahar Janshakti Party, Prof Jogendra Kawade-led People’s Republican Party, Sadabhau Khot-led Rayat Kranti Sanghatana, Vinay Kore-led Jansurajya Party, Mahadev Jankar-led Rashtriya Samaj Party.

“The election results would have a bearing on Maharashtra. It has further consolidated BJP’s commanding position. With the NDA setting a target of 340 to 350 Lok Sabha seats, winnability would be the key factor and not just the old formulae. On the other hand, the Congress, which is now the No 1 opposition party, would have to sail through rough weather during the seat sharing,” the sources said.

The MVA is yet to forge any formal alliance with Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi and Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana (SSS), a leading farmers’ group. Besides, in some pockets, it would face challenges from the K Chandrashekar Rao-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM). “We have already started discussions on seat sharing and it is essential that all the parties are reasonable and practical in their demands,” a senior Congress leader said.