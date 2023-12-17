At least 9 killed in blast at explosives manufacturing company in Nagpur

At least nine persons were killed and three others were injured following a blast in an explosives factory in Nagpur district of Maharashtra on Sunday.

The blasts took place at around 9:00 am in the cast booster unit of Solar Industries in Bazaargaon area on the Amravati-Nagpur Road.

“It is a very unfortunate incident. Necessary relief and help is being extended. Top officials are at the spot,” Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on the blast.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio, said that the government stands with the families. “Why the incident took place would be probed thoroughly,” he said.

Fadnavis himself visited the site to review the situation amid protests by workers and their family members.

As soon as reports of the incident came in, Nagpur Collector Dr. Vipin Itankar and Nagpur-Rural Superintendent of Police Harsh Poddar rushed to the spot for the rescue and relief operations.