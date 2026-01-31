<p>Hyderabad: Two armed <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=robbers">robbers</a> fired at a businessman on Saturday morning, injuring him in the leg, and fled away with about Rs 6 lakh kept in a bag, police <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Hyderabad">here</a> said.</p>.<p>The victim, a cloth merchant, went to an ATM to deposit money at Kothi when the robbers fired at him with a 'tapancha' (pistol), police said.</p>.Hyderabad devotee donates Rs 23 lakh worth gold ear ornaments to Goddess Padmavathi at Tirupati.<p>The victim fell on the ground and the offenders snatched his bag containing cash and left the place on his bike.</p>.<p>The victim was admitted to a hospital and his condition is out of danger.</p>.<p>He was injured in one round of firing and another round may have been fired in the incident, police said.</p>.<p>CCTV footage of the locality was being verified and special teams have been formed to crack the case, police added. </p>