Armed robbers open fire at businessman in Hyderabad, flee with Rs 6 lakh

The victim, a cloth merchant, went to an ATM to deposit money at Kothi when the robbers fired at him with a 'tapancha' (pistol), police said.
Last Updated : 31 January 2026, 06:25 IST
Published 31 January 2026, 06:25 IST
