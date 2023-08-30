Home
maharashtra

At least four dead in fire at electronics store in Maharashtra's Pune

At least four people have died in a fire that broke out at an electronics and hardware store in Maharashtra's Pune in the early hours of Wednesday.
Last Updated 30 August 2023, 04:06 IST

Four members of a family, including two minors, were killed after a fire broke out at an electric hardware shop in Pimpri Chinchwad town of Maharashtra's Pune district on Wednesday morning, fire officials said.

The incident took place at 5.25 am in the shop located in Pooja Heights building at Purna Nagar in Chikhli area of Pimpri Chinchwad, they said.

'So far, bodies of four people, who were sleeping on the mezzanine of the hardware shop located on the building's ground floor, have been recovered, a fire official from the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation said.

The blaze has been extinguished and cooling process is on, he said.

Officials said a short-circuit may have caused the fire. However, an investigation is on, they added

The deceased have been identified as Chimnaram Chowdhary (48), Namrata Chimnaram Chowdhary (40), Bhavesh Chowdhary (15) and Sachin Choudhary (13), the officials said.

(Published 30 August 2023, 04:06 IST)
India NewsMaharashtra

