At least four dead in fire at electronics store in Maharashtra's Pune

Four members of a family, including two minors, were killed after a fire broke out at an electric hardware shop in Pimpri Chinchwad town of Maharashtra's Pune district on Wednesday morning, fire officials said.

The incident took place at 5.25 am in the shop located in Pooja Heights building at Purna Nagar in Chikhli area of Pimpri Chinchwad, they said.

'So far, bodies of four people, who were sleeping on the mezzanine of the hardware shop located on the building's ground floor, have been recovered, a fire official from the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation said.