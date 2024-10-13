Baba Siddique murder: When did shooters come to Mumbai, who supplied weapons? Details here

Three persons allegedly shot at Baba Siddique, among which two have been nabbed by the Mumbai Police.
In a statement given to news agency ANI, the police have revealed the duo's names as Gurmail Singh from Haryana and Dharamraj Kashyap from Uttar Pradesh.
The third shooter, Shiva Gautam, is absconding.
How long were the shooters in Mumbai before the murder?
Police, after interrogating the arrested, have come to the conclusion that the shooters were in Mumbai for close to a month before carrying out the attack.
They were apparently living in a house in Mumbai's Kurla for a monthly rent of around Rs 14,000.
The trio reportedly received their weapons via a human courier around a fortnight before the shooting. Reports suggest that 9mm pistols, and they have been seized by cops.
Mumbai police on Sunday also recovered 28 live cartridges.
How much were the shooters paid to carry out the hit?
NDTV has cited sources within Mumbai Police to reveal that the shooters were paid Rs 50,000 each for carrying out the attack.
How was the shooting carried out?
The accused arrived at the scene in a scooter, the report has stated. They then waited for a while for their target to arrive. They were being given updates on Siddique's location by another person, police sources told the publication.
A total of six bullets were fired at Siddique, of which four hit the veteran politician in his chest.
Published 13 October 2024, 10:24 IST