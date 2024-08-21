Badlapur incident: Supriya Sule seeks Fadnavis' resignation, says Maharashtra govt not serious about women's safety

Pune: NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule on Wednesday targeted the Maharashtra government over the Badlapur sexual abuse case and demanded the resignation of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who holds the home portfolio.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a protest organised to condemn the Badlapur incident, she accused the Eknath Shinde-led dispensation of not being serious about the issue of women's safety, and alleged that while the government was busy breaking parties, it had no time for common people.

A massive protest broke out in Badlapur town in Thane district on Tuesday after a large number of people blocked railway tracks and ransacked the school, where two kindergarten girls were sexually abused by an attendant last week. The protesters demanded strict punishment against the accused, who was arrested on August 17.