Badlapur sexual assault case: What action taken against errant cops for lapses in probe, asks Bombay High Court

<p>Mumbai: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bombay-high-court">Bombay High Court</a> on Wednesday asked the Maharashtra government about action taken against the erring police officials for lapses in lodging an FIR and probing the alleged sexual assault on two minor girls at a school in Badlapur area of Thane district.</p>.<p>A division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Prithviraj Chavan noted that departmental inquiry has been set up against the errant Badlapur police officials.</p>.<p>Advocate General Birendra Saraf told the court that as per the departmental inquiry, charges of dereliction of duty have been found against one officer.</p>.Badlapur encounter: Parents of Akshay Shinde issued summonses by Thane court.<p>"A report has been forwarded to the commissioner of police for necessary action," Saraf said.</p>.<p>Two girls - aged four and five - were sexually abused inside the toilet of the school in Badlapur by a male attendant in August.</p>.<p>While the case was being inquired by the Badlapur police, the Maharashtra government set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) for a probe into the case following a public outcry over serious lapses in the police investigation.</p>.Badlapur encounter: Bombay High Court wants magisterial probe expedited, seeks report by November 18.<p>The male attendant was arrested, but was later shot dead in a shootout by police.</p>.<p>The HC took suo motu (on its own) cognisance of the (sexual assault) incident and has been supervising the probe into it.</p>.<p>The bench on Wednesday posted the matter for further hearing after six weeks.</p>.<p>"On the next date, we shall be informed about the action taken against the erring officers attached to Badlapur police station," the court said.</p>.<p>Last month, the HC also ordered for a committee to be set up for a study on the issue of safety and security of children in schools and other educational institutions.</p>.<p>The court on Wednesday said if the committee submits its report by the next date of hearing, then the same shall also be placed before it.</p>.<p>Saraf told the court that all steps have been taken towards the welfare of the two victims.</p>.<p>"The compensation amount under the state government's Manodhairya scheme (for victims of sexual assault) has been disbursed," Saraf said.</p>