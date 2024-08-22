Badlapur sexual assault: Son falsely implicated, claim parents of accused

Mumbai: The parents of the accused in the Badlapur sexual assault case on Thursday claimed that their son was innocent and he had been framed.

Speaking to a Marathi news channel, the parents said there is no truth in the allegations against their son.

The accused, who worked as an attendant, has been arrested for allegedly sexually molesting two 4-year-old girl students inside the toilet of a school in Badlapur town in Maharashtra’s Thane district. A local court on Wednesday sent him to police custody till August 26.