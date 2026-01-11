Balasaheb Thackeray's firebrand Shiv Sainik Dagdu Sakpal joins Eknath Shinde 

<p>Mumbai: Former Shiv Sena MLA Dagdu Sakpal, one of the firebrand and loyal Shiv Sainiks of late Balasaheb Thackeray, joined Eknath Shinde on Sunday - a development that comes as a major blow to Uddhav Thackeray. </p><p>Sakpal is a two-time former MLA from Mumbai’s Parel area, which is part of the Marathi-heartland of the city.</p><p>A long-time loyalist of the Thackeray family, Sapkal has held key organisational responsibilities within the Sena and has been active in mobilising workers during elections and mass agitations.</p><p>Known for his assertive style and organisational skills, he is often seen as a trusted functionary entrusted with sensitive political assignments, particularly in Mumbai and its adjoining regions.</p>.<p>“Some people have started treating the loyal Shiv Sainiks, whom Balasaheb considered his companions, as mere servants. Balasaheb understood the feelings of those workers who had served jail time and faced hundreds of cases for strengthening the Shiv Sena, but today these workers are not being given the respect they deserve,” said Shinde, the deputy chief minister and Shiv Sena chief leader, in a sharp attack on Uddhav, who is now the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief. </p>.Will even back Trump for strong Maharashtra: Raj Thackeray .<p>“Dagdu Sakpal has been a staunch Shiv Sainik of Balasaheb. He dedicated his life to strengthening the Shiv Sena in Lalbaug-Parel. It is unfortunate that Dagdu Sakpal spent three and a half years in jail, yet he was neglected. He faced hundreds of lawsuits during the Belgaum movement and several other movements, but he never backed down,” he said.</p><p>“ At a meeting in Ghatkopar, Dagdu Sakpal had predicted that Eknath Shinde would one day become a big leader, and my journey from shakha pramukh to chief minister,” he said.</p><p>Sapkal was upset as the Shiv Sena (UBT) denied a ticket to his son. </p>