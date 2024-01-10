Bank to e-auction sugar mill controlled by BJP leader Pankaja Munde to recover dues

Beed: State-owned Union Bank of India has put out a notice for the e-auction of a cooperative sugar mill located here in Maharashtra and controlled by the family of BJP national secretary Pankaja Munde to recover dues worth Rs 203.69 crore.

As per a notice published by the bank in local newspapers on Tuesday, the e-auction of the Vaidyanath Cooperative Sugar Factory would be held on January 25.

The auction notice mentions the name of Munde and several others persons as 'debtors, guarantors and mortgagees'.

As per the notice, the Ahmednagar regional office of the bank has taken up the process to recover the dues worth Rs 203.69 crore.