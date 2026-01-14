Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Believed to be dead, 103-year-old Maharashtra woman shows signs of life amid funeral preparations

Gangabai Savji Sakhare had been bedridden for two months and was surviving on two spoonfuls of water a day for the past few days, according to her relatives.
Last Updated : 14 January 2026, 16:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 January 2026, 16:56 IST
India NewsMaharashtraFuneral

Follow us on :

Follow Us