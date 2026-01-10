Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

BJP appoints Tushar Apte, co-accused in Badlapur sexual abuse case as councillor in Thane district

Council chairperson Ruchita Ghorpade has confirmed Apte's appointment. He was greeted after the process of selecting five co-opted councillors of the municipal council was completed on Friday.
Last Updated : 10 January 2026, 06:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 January 2026, 06:39 IST
India NewsBJPMaharashtraThane

Follow us on :

Follow Us