BJP MP Anil Bonde targets Rahul Gandhi days after Sena MLA's threat

Mumbai: Days after Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad announced a bounty of Rs 11 lakh to anyone who chops off the tongue of Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi for his comments in the United States on the issue of reservation, BJP MP Anil Bonde has made similar remarks.

Bonde is a BJP Rajya Sabha member and hails from Amravati district of Maharashtra.

“Rahul Gandhi’s tongue should not be cut-off but should be given 'chatka',” Bonde said, implying that it should be 'scaled off' and/or 'polished'.

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar of the Congress said that Bonde was targetting Gandhi because he was talking about protecting the constitution and demanding caste-wise census. “Leaders after leaders of Maha Yuti are making provocative statements,” he said.