Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

BJP playing ‘corporate Hindutva’ game by selling names of deities and icons: Congress

Referring to Mumbai Metro stations, Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant alleged that the BJP’s “corporate Hindutva” had reduced deities and national figures to marketing tools.
Last Updated : 18 October 2025, 14:26 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 October 2025, 14:26 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsMaharashtra

Follow us on :

Follow Us