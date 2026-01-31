Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

BJP seeking opportunity even in death; no information on Sunetra Pawar's swearing in: Sanjay Raut

Talking to reporters, the Rajya Sabha MP declined to comment on Sunetra Pawar, wife of Ajit Pawar, being sworn in as the Dy CM, saying no one has the information about the same.
Last Updated : 31 January 2026, 10:19 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 January 2026, 10:19 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsMaharashtraSanjay Rautsunetra pawar

Follow us on :

Follow Us