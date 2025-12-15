Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

BMC, 28 other municipal corporations in Maharashtra to go to polls on January 15, counting a day later

The schedule of the polls was announced by the State Election Commission on Monday.
Last Updated : 15 December 2025, 11:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 December 2025, 11:13 IST
MumbaiMaharashtra News

Follow us on :

Follow Us