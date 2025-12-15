BMC, 28 other municipal corporations in Maharashtra to go to polls on January 15, counting a day later

<p>Mumbai: The much-awaited elections to the 29 municipal corporations of Maharashtra which includes the financial capital of Mumbai, the richest civic body of Asia, would be held on January 15, 2026.</p><p>The counting of votes would be taken up on January 16, 2026.</p>.Rupee falls 3 paise to 88.29 against US dollar in early trade.<p>The schedule of the polls was announced by the State Election Commission on Monday. </p><p>The elections to the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the budget of which is bigger than smaller states, is keenly contested. </p><p>The last five-year term of the BMC - elected in 2017 ended on March 7, 2022 - and there is no general body and Mayor - the BMC’s Municipal Commissioner acts as an state government-appointed Administrator.</p><p>The schedule was announced by State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare, who was accompanied by SEC’s Member-Secretary Suresh Kakani. </p><p>Polling will be held using Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), said Waghmare.</p><p>Besides Mumbai, other big corporations that would go to polls are Thane, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Nashik, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nagpur and Amravati.</p><p>The 29 corporations are spread across five geographical regions of Konkan, Western Maharashtra, North Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha.</p>