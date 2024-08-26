BMC mandates Mumbai bakeries to obtain licences to move to cleaner fuels

Mumbai: Cleaner fuels for Mumbai’s bakeries are a must and would go a long way in combating air pollution, according to a study by the Bombay Environmental Action Group (BEAG).

Surveying over 200 bakeries, the study titled Envisioning a Sustainable Bakery Industry for Mumbai found that most bakeries still use wood-fired ovens, which emit harmful pollutants including particulate matter (PM), methane (CH4), carbon dioxide (CO2), carbon monoxide (CO), and volatile organic compounds (VOCs).

These emissions pose severe health risks to Mumbai's residents. Transitioning from wood-fired ovens to cleaner fuels is crucial for improving air quality, safeguarding public health, and ensuring a sustainable future for the city.

The study’s recommendations align with the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) objectives, emphasising the need for regulatory support and collaboration among bakery owners, policymakers, and environmental organisations.

The Mumbai Climate Action Plan by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) states that there is a mandate for all bakeries to obtain licences to move to cleaner fuels for which the timeframe given is till the year 2027.

"Solid fuel burning is one of the toughest sources of pollution to abate. The bakery sector uses solid fuels from diverse origins. By allocating funds from the National Clean Air Programme and forming partnerships with the private sector, we can provide the technical and financial assistance needed to transition to cleaner fuels. Strengthened regulatory measures will ensure compliance and long-term sustainability,” said Dr Tuhin Banerji, Project Head for Envisioning a Sustainable Bakery Industry for Mumbai study.