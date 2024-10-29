Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Bombay HC refuses to quash FIR against local leader for offensive WhatsApp messages

A division bench of Justices Sarang Kotwal and Neela Gokhale, in the order dated October 16, said the messages were "extremely offensive and have an effect of hurting religious feelings".
PTI
Last Updated : 29 October 2024, 13:50 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 October 2024, 13:50 IST
India NewsMaharashtraBombay High Court

Follow us on :

Follow Us