india

Bribery and extortion case: ED registers case against former Mumbai NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede

Former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer Sameer Wankhede was booked by the CBI for allegedly trying to extort ₹25-crore bribe from superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s family to bail out his son Aryan Khan in Cordelia cruise drugs case.
Last Updated 10 February 2024, 03:49 IST

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a case against former Mumbai NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede, reported news agency ANI.

ED has also begun investigating the money laundering case against him and summoned three NCB officers for questioning, the directorate said.

(Published 10 February 2024, 03:49 IST)
India NewsShah Rukh KhanMumbaiEDbriberySameer WankhedeMaharahstra

