Burari 2.0? Family found hanging from ceiling hooks; Nagpur cops suspect suicide

<p>Nagpur: A couple and their two sons were found dead at their home in Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Wednesday morning, with police suspecting it to be a case of suicide.</p>.<p>A purported suicide note found in the house pointed to the family being under stress due to the arrest of one of the sons in a fraud case, a Nagpur rural police official said.</p>.<p>Some neighbours noticed unusual silence at the family's residence at Mowad village and alerted the police.</p>.<p>When the police broke open the house door, the four family members were found hanging from ceiling hooks, the official said.</p>.<p>The deceased have been identified as retired teacher Vijay Madhukar Pachori (68), his wife Mala (55) and their sons Ganesh (38) and Deepak (36), the police official said.</p>.<p>A purported suicide note recovered from the premises indicated the family was under immense stress due to Ganesh's arrest earlier this year in a fraud case registered at Pandhurna police station in Madhya Pradesh, he said.</p>.<p>The note had signatures of the four family members, the official said.</p>.<p>The Narkhed police have registered a case of accidental death and are conducting further investigation into the matter, he added. </p>