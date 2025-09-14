<p>Mumbai: In a major swoop, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has busted an illegal call centre racket, being run in Nashik under the name Swagan Business Solutions Pvt Ltd.</p><p>The CBI registered a case against four private persons and unknown public servants, and others, on the allegations that the accused persons operated two illegal call centres in Nashik under the name Swagan Business Solutions Pvt Ltd to cheat UK nationals by impersonating insurance agents/government authorities.</p><p>“Around 60 people were employed at these centres, which used VoIP, spoofed numbers and fake documents to dupe victims into sharing credit/debit card details and making payments for non-existent insurance policies,” CBI officials said on Sunday.</p>.'Fearing threat to OBC quota', man jumps into river in Maharashtra.<p>Searches were conducted by CBI at various places in Nashik district, Kalyan in Thane district ,which led to the recovery of incriminating digital evidence, including victim data, fake insurance policy scripts, 8 mobile phones, 8 computer systems/servers, and unexplained cash of Rs 5 lakhs.</p><p>The proceeds of crime were allegedly routed through PayPal and banking channels, with accounts managed by the accused persons.</p><p>Two accused have been remanded to CBI’s custody till Monday. </p><p>Investigations were in progress. </p>