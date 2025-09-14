Menu
CBI busts call centre racket in Nashik

The CBI registered a case against four private persons and unknown public servants, and others, on the allegations that the accused persons operated two illegal call centres in Nashik.
Last Updated : 14 September 2025, 12:38 IST
Published 14 September 2025, 12:38 IST
