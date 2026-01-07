Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Badlapur sexual assault case whistleblower joins NCP

Elections to various municipal corporations in the state are scheduled on January 15.
Last Updated : 07 January 2026, 05:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 January 2026, 05:48 IST
India NewsMaharashtraNCPIndia PoliticsAjit PawarMNS

Follow us on :

Follow Us