Clash erupts in Maharashtra's Satara over social media post, internet suspended

Security was beefed up in Maharashtra's Satara district following a clash between two groups on Sunday night over an objectionable social media post.
A few persons were injured in the incident.
The clash took place in the Pusesawali village in Kathav tehsil of the Satara district.
Internet services were partially disrupted.
Meanwhile, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Udayanraje Bhosale, the 13th descendent of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, has appealed for peace.
Section 144 CrPC was imposed in parts of the affected places to maintain the law and order situation.
The Satara police has also appealed people not to believe in rumours.