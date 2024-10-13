Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Contract killing, business rivalry among angles being probed in Baba Siddique's murder

Baba Siddique was waylaid by three men at Kher Nagar in Mumbai's Bandra area just outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office and shot at.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 October 2024, 04:41 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 October 2024, 04:41 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtraCrimeMaharashtra NewsLawrence BishnoimurderDevendra FadnavisMumbai attackshooterSupari KillersEkanth Shinde

Follow us on :

Follow Us