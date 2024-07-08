Home
Cop killed as four-wheeler hits bike in Pune; one held, car impounded

Two constables were on patrolling duties of the Khadki police station in the outskirts of the city when a speeding unidentified car hit their vehicle from behind.
DHNS
Last Updated : 08 July 2024, 06:54 IST

Pune: A policeman was killed and another cop injured in a hit-and-run incident in the Bopodi area of Pune in the wee hours of Monday.

The deceased was identified as Samadhan Koli (42), a constable.

His colleague, Sanjay Shinde (36), also a constable, was injured in the accident and is currently undergoing treatment in a hospital.

The two constables were beat marshals and were on patrolling duties of the Khadki police station in the outskirts of the city when a speeding unidentified car hit their vehicle from behind, a senior official said.

"Both of them fell and the car driver fled from the spot in his vehicle. Koli lost his life in the accident while the other policeman was injured and is receiving treatment in a private hospital. We have deployed teams to nab the car driver," he said.

A few hours after the incident, a suspect was arrested and the carinvolved in the crash was impounded.

(With PTI inputs)

Published 08 July 2024, 04:01 IST
India NewsMaharashtraPuneAccident

