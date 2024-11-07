Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Cops ask BookMyShow to take steps for avoiding black-marketing of tickets ahead of Coldplay tour

The notice was issued to prevent exploitation of fans who buy tickets from online platforms, an official said on Wednesday.
PTI
Last Updated : 06 November 2024, 18:35 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 November 2024, 18:35 IST
India NewsMaharashtraBookMyShow

Follow us on :

Follow Us