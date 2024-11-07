Cops ask BookMyShow to take steps for avoiding black-marketing of tickets ahead of Coldplay tour

<p>Mumbai: Maharashtra Cyber, the cyber wing of state police, has issued a notice to BookMyShow, asking it to implement strict measures including sale of name-based tickets for the concerts of British band `Coldplay' in January and other shows.</p>.<p>The notice was issued to prevent exploitation of fans who buy tickets from online platforms, an official said on Wednesday.</p>.Upset over not getting Coldplay tickets, this Mumbai lawyer's complaint led to BookMyShow probe.<p>There are increasing number of complaints across online forums and social media about problems faced in booking tickets of such high- profile concerts and events through online platforms, he said.</p>.<p>Many people reported unresponsive websites during critical booking period, he said, adding that it leads to black-marketing of tickets at exorbitant prices, sometimes as high as ten times the original price.</p>.<p>Maharashtra Cyber found that the measures taken by the platforms to avoid such situations are insufficient, said the official. </p>