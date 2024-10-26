Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Copyright case against Navi Mumbai company for unauthorised use of font

As per the complaint, the erring company based in New Panvel was making use of the Sailfin font without obtaining a licence for it, the official said.
PTI
Last Updated : 26 October 2024, 09:55 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 October 2024, 09:55 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsMaharashtraNavi Mumbai

Follow us on :

Follow Us