Copyright case against Navi Mumbai company for unauthorised use of font

<p>Thane: Police in Navi Mumbai have registered a case against a company and its owners for alleged use of a font without the permission of a firm that had developed it, an official said on Saturday.</p>.<p>The case against them was registered under the provisions of the Copyright Act at the Khandeshwar police station, which falls under the Navi Mumbai police commissionerate, he said.</p><p>As per the complaint, the erring company based in New Panvel was making use of the Sailfin font without obtaining a licence for it, the official said.</p>