Criminals do not fear police in Maharashtra under Devendra Fadnavis: NCP leader Anil Deshmukh

Mumbai: Senior NCP leader Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday alleged that the law and order situation has worsened in Maharashtra under the watch of home minister Devendra Fadnavis, claiming that criminals do not fear the police anymore.

Deshmukh's comments came amid outrage over the alleged sexual assault of two four-year-old girls at a school in Badlapur and an attack on a police officer in Pune with a sickle.

"Under Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis, there is no fear of police in the state. Police are being beaten up openly. There needs to be fear of police among criminals," Deshmukh told PTI Video in an interview.