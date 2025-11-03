<p>Mumbai: In an intelligence-based operation, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has seized 42.34 kg of hydroponic weed valued at approximately Rs 42 crore in the illicit market from two passengers at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai as soon as they landed from Bangkok.</p><p>The operation on Sunday was carried out by the Mumbai Zonal Unit of DRI.</p><p>The DRI officers and staff intercepted the passengers upon their arrival and conducted a detailed examination of their baggage. </p><p>The examination led to the recovery of 21 food packets of noodles, biscuits, and other items, in which hydroponic weed was concealed. The substance tested positive for drugs using the NDPS field testing kit.</p>.Bengaluru customs seize hydro ganja hidden in baggage.<p>The 42.34 kg contraband was seized under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and both passengers were arrested.</p><p>This is the second significant seizure of drugs by DRI Mumbai after a major haul of 4.7 kg of cocaine worth Rs 47 crore seized on Friday, wherein five persons, including the carriers, financers, handlers, and distributors, were arrested. Thus, more than Rs 90 crore worth of drugs have been seized by DRI Mumbai in the last three days.</p><p>Further investigation is underway to uncover the wider network behind drug trafficking.</p>