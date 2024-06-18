Drunk man rams SUV into woman, on-duty cop in Mumbai; arrested

Mumbai: A man driving in an inebriated state hit a woman and on-duty policeman with his SUV on a busy road in Khar here, police said on Tuesday.

The police have arrested the accused, Hiten Desai, in connection with the accident that occurred around 7.45 pm on Sunday, an official said.

Desai, who was drunk at the time of the incident, was driving from Linking Road in Bandra, he said.